Asian gold demand recovers as Swiss exports to India spurt

Swiss customs data showed that in February Switzerland exported 56.5 tonnes of gold to India, 11.2 tonnes to Thailand, 2 tonnes to mainland China and 1 tonne to Hong Kong.

That is the biggest total to India for any month since April 2019, to Thailand since August 2018 and Hong Kong since September. It is the first shipment of any gold at all to China since September.

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and transit hub, while India and China are the two biggest gold consumers and Thailand is a regional trade hub.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





