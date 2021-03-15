Lesedi Drilling awarded kimberlite exploration contract in SA's Limpopo

Lesedi Drilling was appointed to explore the kimberlite country rock contacts underground at an unnamed Limpopo-based diamond mine, in South Africa, Mining Weekly reports.

The online publication reports that the exploration programme was set to complete in the third quarter of next year and a Boart Longyear LM90 electrohydraulic drill rig will be used for this exercise.

Lesedi group chief executive Gordon Hogan was quoted as saying that the LM90 is a highly reliable drill in harsh conditions.

He said 30% of the ground for the Limpopo project is expected to be difficult and poorly competent kimberlitic rock.

The LM90 features a load-sensing hydraulic system, proportional controls, a failsafe rod clamp, built-in troubleshooting, and a spooling device.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





