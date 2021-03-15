Signet Jewelers delivers strong 4Q results

Exclusive

Shashikant D Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”

Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...

Today

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”

Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...

15 march 2021

Striving for excellence

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...

08 march 2021

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...

01 march 2021

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds

A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...

22 february 2021

Signet Jewelers delivers strong 4Q results

Today
News
Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet"), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ("fourth quarter Fiscal 2021") and 52 weeks ("Fiscal 2021") ended January 30, 2021. Total sales in the fourth quarter were $2.2 billion, an increase of 1.5% to last year. Same store sales ("SSS") grew 7.0%. eCommerce sales increased 70.5% to last year and were 23.4% of sales. Brick and mortar SSS were down 4.2%. Signet's total sales for the year were $5.2 billion. This is $910.2 million, or 14.8%, lower to the prior year on a reported basis and 14.9% lower on a constant currency basis. Total SSS decreased 10.8% year-over-year. eCommerce sales were $1.2 billion, up 57.9% year over year. eCommerce sales accounted for 22.7% of sales, up from 12.2% of sales in the prior year. Brick and mortar SSS declined 21.3%."Our company today is stronger: we're more innovative, efficient, and digitally advanced. We are capitalizing on our momentum as we move into the next phase of our growth strategy called 'Inspiring Brilliance.' It is focused on winning in our big banners, categories and countries; accelerating Services revenue; broadening our mid-market with expansion in the Accessible Luxury and Value segments; and accelerating Digital Commerce, all with an emphasis on leading innovation in the jewelry industry and growing the scope of Signet's market," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


Print version