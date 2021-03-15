Caledonia to be included in Global Junior Gold Miners Index

Caledonia Mining, which owns and operates the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, will for the first time be added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) Index.

The GDXJ Index forms the basis of various passive gold sector investment funds in the North American market, the most significant being the $5.2-billion VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners exchange-traded fund.

Company chief executive Steve Curtis said the inclusion on the index was expected to boost the miner's profile among retail and institutional investors.

"The addition of Caledonia to the index will be an important milestone for our business and will come at an exciting time for the company with the commissioning of Central shaft due to be completed in the first quarter of this year," he said.

The Central shaft will extend the life of the mine to 2034.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





