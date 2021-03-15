Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami

Exclusive

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”

Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...

15 march 2021

Striving for excellence

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...

08 march 2021

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...

01 march 2021

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds

A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...

22 february 2021

Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”

GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...

15 february 2021

Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami

Image credit: Norilsk Nickel 

An arrangement was reached on the joint preparation of a long-term agreement for interaction and cooperation between Norilsk Nickel and public organizations of the Sami in the Murmansk Province. Rough&Polished was put in the picture following today's meeting in Murmansk between Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President and Elena Rocheva, President of the Kola Sami Association.
They discussed the issues related to the preservation and development of the Sami language, culture, and traditional economic activities of the indigenous peoples in the Murmansk Province. Elena Rocheva thanked Norilsk Nickel for supporting several socially significant projects, including the publication of the Almanac of Sami Literature in 2019, as well as the assistance provided by Norilsk Nickel last year in creating a monument to the feat of soldiers of the Sami reindeer transport battalions, who defended the Soviet Arctic during World War II. A representative of the Sami community also spoke about the activities of the Sami organization and communities.
“Measures to support local communities representing the interests of the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North have always attracted special attention of Norilsk Nickel acting within the framework of its own Indigenous Rights Policy. The company has a rich positive experience of interaction with associations of the indigenous peoples of the North in Taimyr: the five-year development plan elaborated by Norilsk Nickel together with the tribal communities is currently being implemented. And although Norilsk Nickel has no operations on the territories of traditional Sami residence in the Murmansk Province, we always treat with understanding the needs and requests of the indigenous people of the regions where the company operates. Today there is every reason to continue our interaction at a new qualitative level,” stressed Andrey Grachev.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


