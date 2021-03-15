Tanzania's President John Magufuli who clashed with mining firms dead at 61

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Tanzania's President John Magufuli who clashed with mining firms dead at 61
Magufuli, who downplayed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, was believed to have succumbed to the coronavirus, although Vice President Samia Sulhu Hassan reported Wednesday night that he died of heart complications while being treated in Dar es Salaam's Mzena hospital.
"Tanzania has lost a courageous leader," said Hassan who has been tipped to complete Magufuli's term until 2025.
Magufuli, who was nicknamed "the Bulldozer" for his forceful leadership style, often publicly clashed with foreign mining companies that he accused of short-changing Tanzanians.
His government confiscated diamonds worth $30 million belonging to Petra Diamonds in 2017, accusing the miner of undervaluing the stones ahead of exportation to Antwerp.
Magufuli had in that same year branded Barrick Gold executives, thieves, during a tax spat that saw the Canadian company paying a $300 million settlement to save its licence.
Acacia Mining was forced to pay a large tax bill as it was accused of under-declaring the value of its mineral exports for about two decades.
Magufuli also signed the law that saw the government taking a 16% stake in all mining projects and further threatened to expel mining investors he accused of stealing mining resources in the country.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished