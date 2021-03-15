WDC and RJC enter partnership to work on key issues in the diamond industry

Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)









The World Diamond Council (WDC) and Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have entered into a cross-membership partnership and signed mutual codes of conduct, as per a combined press release from the WDC and RJC.The two leading diamond and jewelry industry organizations are dedicated to the adoption of responsible business practices across the supply chain.This cooperation will see an RJC official joining the WDC Kimberley Process Task Force to take part in critical discussions about the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS); expansion of the definition of conflict diamonds and principles for responsible diamond sourcing, and adoption of WDC’s revised System of Warranties (SoW).On its part, a WDC official will join the RJC SDG Task Force, which is an action platform for the jewelry and watch industry committed to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both appointments will take place with immediate effect.During the partnership, both WDC and RJC will support members in applying relevant programs and principles into their business systems, hands-on workshops and continued dialogue with policymakers and investors.Commenting on the agreement, Edward Asscher, WDC President, said:” This agreement not only means an increased understanding of the role played by the Kimberley Process and the critical governance that it provides, but it also strengthens our industry’s reputation, as a business sector dedicated to improving the lives of all our members, stakeholders, communities and countries.”David Bouffard, RJC Chair, said: “We believe in shared values and we are encouraged by the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise in standard-setting with WDC members.”