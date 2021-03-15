WDC and RJC enter partnership to work on key issues in the diamond industry

Exclusive

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”

Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...

15 march 2021

Striving for excellence

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...

08 march 2021

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...

01 march 2021

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds

A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...

22 february 2021

Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”

GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...

15 february 2021

WDC and RJC enter partnership to work on key issues in the diamond industry

Yesterday
News
news_19032021_wdc.png
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)


The World Diamond Council (WDC) and Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have entered into a cross-membership partnership and signed mutual codes of conduct, as per a combined press release from the WDC and RJC.
The two leading diamond and jewelry industry organizations are dedicated to the adoption of responsible business practices across the supply chain.
This cooperation will see an RJC official joining the WDC Kimberley Process Task Force to take part in critical discussions about the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS); expansion of the definition of conflict diamonds and principles for responsible diamond sourcing, and adoption of WDC’s revised System of Warranties (SoW).
On its part, a WDC official will join the RJC SDG Task Force, which is an action platform for the jewelry and watch industry committed to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both appointments will take place with immediate effect.
During the partnership, both WDC and RJC will support members in applying relevant programs and principles into their business systems, hands-on workshops and continued dialogue with policymakers and investors.
Commenting on the agreement, Edward Asscher, WDC President, said:” This agreement not only means an increased understanding of the role played by the Kimberley Process and the critical governance that it provides, but it also strengthens our industry’s reputation, as a business sector dedicated to improving the lives of all our members, stakeholders, communities and countries.”
David Bouffard, RJC Chair, said: “We believe in shared values and we are encouraged by the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise in standard-setting with WDC members.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


Print version