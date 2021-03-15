China reports 99% increase in jewellery sales during Jan-Feb

Exclusive

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”

Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...

15 march 2021

Striving for excellence

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...

08 march 2021

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...

01 march 2021

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds

A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...

22 february 2021

Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”

GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...

15 february 2021

China reports 99% increase in jewellery sales during Jan-Feb

Yesterday
News
news_19032021_craft.png
Image credit: photosforyou (Pixabay)

China reported a 99 per cent increase in jewellery sales during the first two months of 2021. Data from the National Statistics Bureau of China indicates that total retail sales were up 33.8 per cent from January to February, against the 2020 figures. The Chinese government attributes this to effective containment of the Covid-19 virus, as well as because of a steady recovery in investment and consumption, stable employment and prices that safeguarded people’s basic livelihoods with the sustained steady recovery of the national economy.
In 2020 China’s jewellery sales declined by 4.7 per cent amid lockdowns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and jewellery retailers suffered massive losses. However, sales began to recover in July and in December 2020, sales of gold, silver and jewellery rose 11.6 per cent.
While industry stakeholders and economists are counting on China’s economic comeback and the countries continued recovery, the World Bank said China’s economy is expected to expand by 7.9 per cent this year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version