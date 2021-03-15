Roscan Gold raises $15mln to fund ongoing exploration programme in Mali

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Roscan Gold raises $15mln to fund ongoing exploration programme in Mali
The Canadian gold exploration company said that it intends to use the proceeds raised from the offering to fund its ongoing exploration programme in Mali and to fund working capital as well as other general corporate purposes.
The common shares to be issued under the offering would be offered by way of a short-form prospectus in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur early next month and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Roscan is focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa.
The company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished