BlueRock unearths three large gem-quality stones at Kareevlei

AIM-listed diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds has recovered three large gem-quality stones at its Kareevlei mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.The diamonds unearthed weighed 10.6 carats, 9.8 carats and 8.4 carats, it said in a statement.BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the recovery of the stones followed the sale in January of a 14.8 carat stone for $167,000."The average price that we have received for the first two months of 2021 was an excellent $423 per carat," he said.The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.The planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum at Kareevlei provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.