BlueRock unearths three large gem-quality stones at Kareevlei

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”

Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...

15 march 2021

Striving for excellence

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...

08 march 2021

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...

01 march 2021

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds

A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...

22 february 2021

Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”

GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...

15 february 2021

BlueRock unearths three large gem-quality stones at Kareevlei

Yesterday
News
              Kareevlei mine                             Image credit: BlueRock


AIM-listed diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds has recovered three large gem-quality stones at its Kareevlei mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.
The diamonds unearthed weighed 10.6 carats, 9.8 carats and 8.4 carats, it said in a statement.
BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the recovery of the stones followed the sale in January of a 14.8 carat stone for $167,000. 
"The average price that we have received for the first two months of 2021 was an excellent $423 per carat," he said.
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.
The planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum at Kareevlei provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


