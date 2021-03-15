BlueRock unearths three large gem-quality stones at Kareevlei

The diamonds unearthed weighed 10.6 carats, 9.8 carats and 8.4 carats, it said in a statement.
BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the recovery of the stones followed the sale in January of a 14.8 carat stone for $167,000.
"The average price that we have received for the first two months of 2021 was an excellent $423 per carat," he said.
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.
The planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum at Kareevlei provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished