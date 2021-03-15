Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Barrick top manager joins Solaris Board
Kevin Thomson has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Matters for Barrick Gold Corporation where he is involved in all matters of strategic significance, including the management of complex negotiations, development of corporate strategy, involvement in complex legal issues, and governance related matters.
Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Board. His mergers and acquisition experience will be a valuable asset to the Board as we continue to progress the Warintza Project in south-eastern Ecuador.”
Thomson joined Barrick in 2014. Prior to that, he was a Senior Partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and one of Canada's leading attorneys. He has also advised many of Canada's largest and most successful companies, including Barrick, on a number of industry leading transactions and also was a key strategic and legal advisor to a number of the country’s leading private enterprises. In addition, Thomson was the longest standing member of the committee responsible for the management of Davies Ward.
Solaris has an extensive portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, including the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador, the Tamarugo project in Chile, and the Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished