Barrick top manager joins Solaris Board

Solaris Resources announced the appointment of Kevin Thomson to its board of directors. Thomson will take up his duties effective immediately, as per the official website of the company.

Kevin Thomson has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Matters for Barrick Gold Corporation where he is involved in all matters of strategic significance, including the management of complex negotiations, development of corporate strategy, involvement in complex legal issues, and governance related matters.

Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Board. His mergers and acquisition experience will be a valuable asset to the Board as we continue to progress the Warintza Project in south-eastern Ecuador.”

Thomson joined Barrick in 2014. Prior to that, he was a Senior Partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and one of Canada's leading attorneys. He has also advised many of Canada's largest and most successful companies, including Barrick, on a number of industry leading transactions and also was a key strategic and legal advisor to a number of the country’s leading private enterprises. In addition, Thomson was the longest standing member of the committee responsible for the management of Davies Ward.

Solaris has an extensive portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, including the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador, the Tamarugo project in Chile, and the Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru.



Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished



