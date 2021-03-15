Russian Ministry of Finance to auction 142,000 carats of rough

Today News

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced that it will hold an open auction on April 21, 2021 for the sale of natural diamonds on the domestic market (except for stones weighing 10.8 carats and above) from the State Fund of Russia. The organizers will put up for sale 142,404.12 carats of rough diamonds within 117 lots.

To participate in the auction, every applicant is expected to deposit 60,000 rubles, which in case of a winning bid will be counted towards payment for the purchased diamonds. The last date for submitting applications is April 2, 2021. Viewings are to be held on March 25 to April 20. The bidders offering top prices for the offered lots will be considered winners.

The organizers warned prospect participants about the need to comply with sanitary safety rules during the auction, informing that people with high temperature may be denied viewing diamonds and taking part in the auction.

At a similar auction held in February this year, the organizers put up for sale rough diamonds with a total weight of 311,181.76 carats setting the starting price for this amount at $ 18,685,492.79. As a result of the auction, the buyers purchased 305,682.92 carats of rough paying for it $ 20,890,848.14.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





