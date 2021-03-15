GV Gold to carry out IPO at Moscow Stock Exchange

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
GV Gold to carry out IPO at Moscow Stock Exchange
The company's website says that earlier, GV Gold did not float its shares in open markets.
“From the very first day, we saw the future of GV Gold exactly as a public company. The intention to place shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange reflects the impressive scale and results achieved by our company and a strong confidence in continued dynamic growth of our business. An IPO on the Moscow Stock Exchange will allow us to convey our growth story to a wide range of investors and to further diversify the shareholder structure,” said GV Gold CEO Vladislav Barshinov.
The company also plans to make certain changes to its corporate governance structure to comply with best international practices. Thus, the company will hold an EGM, which is scheduled for March 19, 2021. During the EGM a new Board of Directors is expected to be approved. It will include three new non-executive independent directors - Lu Naumovski, Alexey Gnedovsky and Sergey Popov.
Currently, GV Gold is one of the largest and fastest growing gold mining companies in Russia.
According to Vladislav Barshinov, the firm has an extensive resource base and high-quality assets. It operates in the Irkutsk Province and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the two areas in Russia, which are most rich in gold.
GV Gold also intends to launch two new strategic projects to maintain growth, Krasny and Svetlovskoye, which will allow the company to achieve its medium-term goal of increasing its annual production to more than 400,000 ounces of gold by 2025.
GV Gold's proved and probable reserves by JORC stand at 5.3 million ounces with an average grade of 1.2 gpt, while measured and indicated resources amount to 10.8 million ounces.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished