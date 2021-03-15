Hong Kong auction to be led by two exceptional bracelets

A diamond bracelet by Cartier and a Jadeite bangle will lead the flagship jewellery auction of Sotheby’s scheduled for April 20 in Hong Kong.

The Magnificent Jewels sale includes a diamond and rock crystal bracelet that combines the legendary artistry and craftmanship of Cartier with a 63.66-carat pear-shaped internally flawless white diamond. The piece took nearly 2,000 hours to create and the bracelet pays homage to Art Deco through the innovative combination of two colourless gems that complement each another. The piece is expected to sell for around $5.16 million to $8.39 million.

Another star of the sale is a jadeite bracelet weighing 277.673 carats. The jadeite bangle carries a range of green to vivid green colours that are characteristics of the finest green jadeite-jade from Myanmar.

The auction will also feature a wide range of signed jewellery, which comprises half of the total lots, including selections from Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Chopard, Graff, Harry Winston, Hermes, Sotheby’s Diamonds and Van Cleef & Arpels, among others.

Wenhao Yu, deputy chairman, Jewellery at Sotheby's Asia, said the appetite for high-quality jewellery has never been stronger in Asia.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





