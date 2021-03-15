Barrick Gold is set to sell Colosseum Gold Mine

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Barrick Gold is set to sell Colosseum Gold Mine
Barrick Gold's wholly owned LAC Minerals is ready to sell 83 mining claims to Dateline, including the Colosseum Gold Mine and surrounding areas.
Dateline is obliged to deposit $ 500,000 into escrow account by March 21, 2021. This amount will be transferred to LAC if Dateline expresses its intention to terminate the agreement or if the transactions are not closed by October 21, 2021.
Dateline will further be required to provide the relevant authorities with $756,880 in reclamation bonds and pay Barrick $1.5 by the time the feasibility study is completed, the mining activities begin, or the property is sold.
Barrick will also be entitled to 2.5% of the smelter's net income from all future mining of any metals at the Colosseum Gold Mine.
Dateline intends to raise $1 million through a private placement for professional investors to complete the acquisition of the gold mine. The company will issue up to 400 million new shares at 0.25 cents until March 19, 2021.
Dateline is currently in negotiations with a US lender for a $6.8 million cred-it line. The funds will reportedly be allocated to complete an underground development and drilling program at its wholly owned Gold Links Project in Colorado.
Following the acquisition Dateline will proceed to historical data analysis, geophysical study and the drilling program at the Colosseum Mine to con-firm resource estimates and verify the depth and extent of mineralisation.
The Colosseum Gold Mine is located at the Walker Lane Trend site in California. It hosts several significant sites such as the Castle Mountain Gold Mine developed by Equinox Gold, the Colosseum Mine and America's only earths mine - Mountain Pass Mine developed by MP Materials.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished