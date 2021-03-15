Re-located Marange villagers cry foul

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Re-located Marange villagers cry foul
The Africa Report reports that the relocated residents are living in dilapidated houses while their children are learning in makeshift classes. They also lack clean water and jobs.
"When I relocated to this area in 2010, this house was already cracking," Jason Musiyanga was quoted as saying.
"I am living in fear. One day this four-roomed house might just fall while I am asleep with my family."
Another villager Nomore Mamombe said his one-hectare piece of land is not enough to cater for his large family.
"Back in Chiadzwa (Marange), I had a 16ha piece of land which was enough for my children to build their own houses when they get married. Now we are sharing this four-roomed house," he said.
"It is against my Shona culture for me to share the same house with my daughters-in-law."
Musiyanga and Mamombe were relocated by Anjin and Jinan, respectively.
The Chinese were said to have built about 1,000 houses for over 1,200 households, according to the ARDA Transau Relocation Development Trust (ATRDT).
"We have made strides for us to get title deeds but our efforts were fruitless," said ATRDT secretary Tawanda Mufute.
"There are fears that if another mineral like gold is found where we are now, we might be relocated again. We do not have any property security."
The Zimbabwean mines minister Winston Chitando failed to respond to questions sent to him by The Africa Report, while Anjin requested the questions to be sent via email, but so far did not reply.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished