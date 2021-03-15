Re-located Marange villagers cry foul

Today News

Zimbabwe's Marange villagers who were relocated to pave way for diamond mining in the area are complaining about their poor living conditions, according to news reports.

The Africa Report reports that the relocated residents are living in dilapidated houses while their children are learning in makeshift classes. They also lack clean water and jobs.

"When I relocated to this area in 2010, this house was already cracking," Jason Musiyanga was quoted as saying.

"I am living in fear. One day this four-roomed house might just fall while I am asleep with my family."

Another villager Nomore Mamombe said his one-hectare piece of land is not enough to cater for his large family.

"Back in Chiadzwa (Marange), I had a 16ha piece of land which was enough for my children to build their own houses when they get married. Now we are sharing this four-roomed house," he said.

"It is against my Shona culture for me to share the same house with my daughters-in-law."

Musiyanga and Mamombe were relocated by Anjin and Jinan, respectively.

The Chinese were said to have built about 1,000 houses for over 1,200 households, according to the ARDA Transau Relocation Development Trust (ATRDT).

"We have made strides for us to get title deeds but our efforts were fruitless," said ATRDT secretary Tawanda Mufute.

"There are fears that if another mineral like gold is found where we are now, we might be relocated again. We do not have any property security."

The Zimbabwean mines minister Winston Chitando failed to respond to questions sent to him by The Africa Report, while Anjin requested the questions to be sent via email, but so far did not reply.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





