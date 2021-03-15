Signet Jewelers joins United Nations Global Compact

Today News

Signet Jewelers announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

With that commitment, Signet joined more than 12,000 member companies in more than 160 countries that are aligning their operations and strategies with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and taking strategic action towards broader societal goals such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"It's with that deeply held belief in mind that we are proudly joining the UN Global Compact initiative as a way to further demonstrate that the actions of our company align with our purpose and values. Signet employees in every part of our business are inspired by the opportunity to be the change we want to see the world, and it is on their behalf that we step up in visible support of human and labor rights, sustainability and anti-corruption practices," said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





