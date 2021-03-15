Signet Jewelers joins United Nations Global Compact

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Signet Jewelers joins United Nations Global Compact
With that commitment, Signet joined more than 12,000 member companies in more than 160 countries that are aligning their operations and strategies with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and taking strategic action towards broader societal goals such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
"It's with that deeply held belief in mind that we are proudly joining the UN Global Compact initiative as a way to further demonstrate that the actions of our company align with our purpose and values. Signet employees in every part of our business are inspired by the opportunity to be the change we want to see the world, and it is on their behalf that we step up in visible support of human and labor rights, sustainability and anti-corruption practices," said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished