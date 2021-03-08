Sulfur Project in Norilsk will create more than 1,000 jobs

(TASS) - The implementation of the Sulfur Project by Norilsk Nickel aimed at utilizing sulfur dioxide at its Polar Division will create more than 1,000 new jobs at the company's operations in Norilsk. This was announced by Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel at the II International Exhibition, "Clean Country".

“I must say that we have already made serious progress within this program. In fact, 5 billion rubles were allocated under this program last year. We have deployed temporary residential complexes for future workers. In total, 5 500 people will be involved in the program, and we will create more than a thousand new jobs,” Grachev said.

Earlier, Vladimir Potanin, President of Norilsk Nickel told reporters that despite the delay in the implementation of the project by 3 to 6 months, the company intends to launch the project as planned, by 2022, and reach the declared capacity in 2023.

The Sulfur Project is an environmental event in the company's program focused on modernization of its production assets. After its implementation, Norilsk Nickel will reduce sulfur dioxide emissions in the Norilsk industrial region by 85%. The project will attract about 250 billion rubles in investments.





