Sulfur Project in Norilsk will create more than 1,000 jobs

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Yesterday
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Sulfur Project in Norilsk will create more than 1,000 jobs
(TASS) - The implementation of the Sulfur Project by Norilsk Nickel aimed at utilizing sulfur dioxide at its Polar Division will create more than 1,000 new jobs at the company's operations in Norilsk. This was announced by Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel at the II International Exhibition, "Clean Country".
“I must say that we have already made serious progress within this program. In fact, 5 billion rubles were allocated under this program last year. We have deployed temporary residential complexes for future workers. In total, 5 500 people will be involved in the program, and we will create more than a thousand new jobs,” Grachev said.
Earlier, Vladimir Potanin, President of Norilsk Nickel told reporters that despite the delay in the implementation of the project by 3 to 6 months, the company intends to launch the project as planned, by 2022, and reach the declared capacity in 2023.
The Sulfur Project is an environmental event in the company's program focused on modernization of its production assets. After its implementation, Norilsk Nickel will reduce sulfur dioxide emissions in the Norilsk industrial region by 85%. The project will attract about 250 billion rubles in investments.