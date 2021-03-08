India’s gold imports surge 123.95 % in February 2021

According to the statistics published by the Commerce and Industry Ministry of the Government of India, gold imports in February 2021 registered $5290.55 mn, compared to gold imports of $2362.35 mn in February 2020, recording an increase of 123.95 per cent.

During the fiscal year April’20 – Feb ’21 India recorded gold imports of $ 26,110.42 mn as against gold imports of $27,001.79 mn in FY April’ 19 - Feb ’20, a decrease of -3.30 per cent.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) said: “Following the Budget, in February 2021, gold imports surged to the highest level since November 2014.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





