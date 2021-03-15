US-based LJ West Diamonds opens sales office in Perth

Today News

LJ West Diamonds, the New York-based company holds one of the world’s largest collections of Argyle pink diamonds as it is an Authorised Partner of the mine since the 1980s.

LJ West’s Australian office, officially opened on 1 March, and is LJ West Diamonds' second location outside the US, the first one being an office in Hong Kong, which largely services Mainland China. Perth was a natural choice for the new office, as its time zone and flight connections make it ideally suited as a base for business in the Asia-Pacific market.

According to William Grant, Managing Director, LJ West Diamonds, Australia, the Australian market shows much demand of pink diamonds, particularly the Argyle-certified pink diamonds. “And it made sense to set up a subsidiary office in Australia to better service the market in Perth and also to expand further and develop the market for other colours and our jewellery as well,” he said.

LJ Diamonds is reported to have one of the biggest inventories of Argyle pink diamonds in the wholesale business and the company is prepared to service that in a variety of ways. Besides, LJ West wants to support the legacy of Argyle as one of the greatest fancy colour diamond finds in the 20th century.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





