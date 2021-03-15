US-based LJ West Diamonds opens sales office in Perth

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
US-based LJ West Diamonds opens sales office in Perth
LJ West’s Australian office, officially opened on 1 March, and is LJ West Diamonds' second location outside the US, the first one being an office in Hong Kong, which largely services Mainland China. Perth was a natural choice for the new office, as its time zone and flight connections make it ideally suited as a base for business in the Asia-Pacific market.
According to William Grant, Managing Director, LJ West Diamonds, Australia, the Australian market shows much demand of pink diamonds, particularly the Argyle-certified pink diamonds. “And it made sense to set up a subsidiary office in Australia to better service the market in Perth and also to expand further and develop the market for other colours and our jewellery as well,” he said.
LJ Diamonds is reported to have one of the biggest inventories of Argyle pink diamonds in the wholesale business and the company is prepared to service that in a variety of ways. Besides, LJ West wants to support the legacy of Argyle as one of the greatest fancy colour diamond finds in the 20th century.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished