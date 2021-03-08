India’s polished diamond exports up 26.51% in February

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Yesterday
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
India’s polished diamond exports up 26.51% in February
During the fiscal year April ’20- Feb ’21, polished diamond exports recorded $ 14242.94 mn from $ 17,699.40 mn exported over the same months in FY 2019-2020, a decrease of 19.53 per cent.
Polished Lab Grown Diamond (LGDs) exports recorded $ 58.98 mn in Feb 2021 as against $ 37.05 mn in Feb 2020, an increase of 59.20 per cent. During the period April 2020 - Feb 2021, polished exports of LGDs was $ 617.69 mn against $ 393.21 mn exported from April 2019 to Feb 2020, an increase of 57.09 per cent.
Rough imports decreased during Feb 2021 by -0.27 per cent to $ 1463.70 mn as compared to $1467.59 mn imported during Feb 2020. During April 2020 - Feb 2021, the import of rough diamonds showed a decline of -23.43 per cent recording $ 9486.21 mn from $ 12388 mn imported during April 2019 - Feb 2020.
Rough lab grown diamond imports in Feb 2021 recorded $ 83.73 mn against $ 25.47 mn imported in Feb 2020, an increase of 228.71 per cent. During April 2020 - Feb 2021, rough LGDs imported registered $ 536.16 mn against $ 318.60 mn imported during April 2019 - Feb 2020, an increase of 68.29 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished