India’s polished diamond exports up 26.51% in February

India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 26.51 per cent registering $ 1750.19 mn during Feb 2021 as against $ 1383.43 mn exported in Feb 2020, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

During the fiscal year April ’20- Feb ’21, polished diamond exports recorded $ 14242.94 mn from $ 17,699.40 mn exported over the same months in FY 2019-2020, a decrease of 19.53 per cent.

Polished Lab Grown Diamond (LGDs) exports recorded $ 58.98 mn in Feb 2021 as against $ 37.05 mn in Feb 2020, an increase of 59.20 per cent. During the period April 2020 - Feb 2021, polished exports of LGDs was $ 617.69 mn against $ 393.21 mn exported from April 2019 to Feb 2020, an increase of 57.09 per cent.

Rough imports decreased during Feb 2021 by -0.27 per cent to $ 1463.70 mn as compared to $1467.59 mn imported during Feb 2020. During April 2020 - Feb 2021, the import of rough diamonds showed a decline of -23.43 per cent recording $ 9486.21 mn from $ 12388 mn imported during April 2019 - Feb 2020.

Rough lab grown diamond imports in Feb 2021 recorded $ 83.73 mn against $ 25.47 mn imported in Feb 2020, an increase of 228.71 per cent. During April 2020 - Feb 2021, rough LGDs imported registered $ 536.16 mn against $ 318.60 mn imported during April 2019 - Feb 2020, an increase of 68.29 per cent.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





