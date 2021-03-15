DMCC and AML/CFT support framework revisions for hand carry gold

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
DMCC and AML/CFT support framework revisions for hand carry gold
During the meeting, leaders from the aviation, security, commodities, mining, logistics and jewellery industries, as well as government and law enforcement officials provided feedback on the challenges presented by hand-carry gold, and possible solutions that would help to raise industry standards on a global scale.
Speaking on behalf of DMCC, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem commented, “We cannot wait for the major centres to solve these issues. It’s a global issue in which we are all involved, so we have to take these matters seriously and understand that the task ahead is not impossible. Let it be known that any resistance to positive industry reforms will not come from Dubai or the UAE and that any encountered will be flagged and investigated.”
In a statement released by The Executive Office, Director-General, Hamid Al-Zaabi stated, "DMCC’s roundtable not only consolidated the challenges that hand-carry gold poses, but also a wide range of solutions. As we continue to develop, and eventually implement our federal policies on gold, we look forward to working with DMCC and other industry leaders to provide a clear framework, which can eventually be extended to the international community.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished