Zim to evict Chilonga villagers for diamonds, not dairy project – report

Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Zim to evict Chilonga villagers for diamonds, not dairy project – report
The NewsHawks cited unnamed villagers as saying that the lucerne grass project was a ruse as they think that the President’s business partners want to engage in secret mining activities.
A survey done by De Beers in the 1950s as well as an aeromagnetic exploration conducted by local firm Aero Surv Zimbabwe between 2019 and 2020 in partnership with Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics showed deposits of kimberlite diamonds and gold in the Chilonga area.
Source: NewsHawks
“The maps depict areas with deposits of coal, diamonds, scheelite and quartz in Chiredzi. The stretch runs from Save in Chiredzi North where copper mines like Cobra Mine, which are now closed, once operated from,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying.
“The other area covers coal mining in Chisambiji which again is in Chiredzi North constituency. “The belt stretches from Save to Chipinda, which is in Gonarezhou, down to Masivamele and Makhosiya on the banks of the Runde River. This is the area which Dendairy has been allocated.”
An unnamed village head said they were watching the issue closely.
“We can tell you that this grass project is just a cover so that these guys, through their proxy Dendairy in this case, can extract minerals in this area. While Dendairy will be producing grass, they will be mining,” said the village head.
“We have to ask ourselves why they have come from the Midlands, leaving other provinces where there is a lot of empty land, to establish the grass project here; an area they hardly care about.
“More curiously, what is the connection between the grass project by the President’s associates and the orphanage by his wife here? We are not against investment and development, but we are worried about their real intentions and our fate. We were never consulted or given any details about these things. We know there are minerals in this area first detected during the colonial era, in 1956, and there are various pegs which point to that.”
The Zimbabwean government recently ordered 12 000 people to permanently move from their homes to pave way for Dendairy’s lucerne grass production project.
Dendairy is based in Kwekwe, some 378km from Chilonga.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished