AWDC imports-exports data for February

According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 0.55% in February, 2021 reaching 8.2 million (against 8.3 million carats in 2020) and rose by 28.22% in value reaching $877 million (against $684 million in 2020).

Rough imports in January-February 2021 decreased by 14.36% to 14.0 million carats (against 16.4 million carats in 2020), and in terms of value they fell by 0.58% to $504 million (against $513 million in 2020).

In February 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 8.91% reaching 8.2 million carats (against 9.0 million carats in 2020) and rose by 20.13% in value reaching $862 million (against $717 million in 2020).

Rough exports in January-February 2021 decreased by 4.50% to 15.9 million carats (against 16.7 million carats in 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 15.76% to $1.6 billion (against $1.4 billion in 2020).

Polished imports during February 2021 amounted to 361.081 against 512.420 carats in 2020 (-1.81%) worth $512 million against $684 million in 2020 (-25.14%).

In January-February 2021 polished diamond export totaled 558.728 carats against 586.222 carats in 2021 (-4.69%) worth $1.073 billion against 1.165 billion in 2020 (-7.88%).

Polished imports in February 2021 decreased by 1.81% to 361.081 carats against 367.723 carats in 2020, and in terms of value they fell by 25.14% to $512 million against $684 million in 2020.

In January-February 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 778.230 carats against 818.965 carats in 2020 (-4.97%) worth $1.082 billion against $1.4 billion in 2020 (-24.65%).



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished






