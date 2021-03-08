AWDC imports-exports data for February

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
AWDC imports-exports data for February
Rough imports in January-February 2021 decreased by 14.36% to 14.0 million carats (against 16.4 million carats in 2020), and in terms of value they fell by 0.58% to $504 million (against $513 million in 2020).
In February 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 8.91% reaching 8.2 million carats (against 9.0 million carats in 2020) and rose by 20.13% in value reaching $862 million (against $717 million in 2020).
Rough exports in January-February 2021 decreased by 4.50% to 15.9 million carats (against 16.7 million carats in 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 15.76% to $1.6 billion (against $1.4 billion in 2020).
Polished imports during February 2021 amounted to 361.081 against 512.420 carats in 2020 (-1.81%) worth $512 million against $684 million in 2020 (-25.14%).
In January-February 2021 polished diamond export totaled 558.728 carats against 586.222 carats in 2021 (-4.69%) worth $1.073 billion against 1.165 billion in 2020 (-7.88%).
Polished imports in February 2021 decreased by 1.81% to 361.081 carats against 367.723 carats in 2020, and in terms of value they fell by 25.14% to $512 million against $684 million in 2020.
In January-February 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 778.230 carats against 818.965 carats in 2020 (-4.97%) worth $1.082 billion against $1.4 billion in 2020 (-24.65%).
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished