Russia’s Magadan Province to assess gold reserves

Geologists will evaluate promising gold reserves in the Tenkinsky District of the Magadan Province, Russia for putting them on the state register, according to RosTender.info The area on which the exploration will be conducted spans over 33 sq. km. The earth’s crust will be studied to the depth of 200 meters.The Department for Subsoil Use in the Far Eastern Federal District accepts applications for participation in the tender until April 5, 2021, while the results of the transaction will be summed up on April 14. The agency is ready to sign a contract with the winner for 300.9 million rubles; the money will come from the federal budget.By the end of 2023, geologists will have to identify gold-porphyry-type ores in the Arakhnid promising area. They will draw up maps of prospect areas, rank them according to the degree of gold gade, make forecasts regarding the deposits of ore gold belonging to categories P2 and P1, and prepare recommendations for further exploration.