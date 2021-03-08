Russia’s Magadan Province to assess gold reserves

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Russia’s Magadan Province to assess gold reserves
The area on which the exploration will be conducted spans over 33 sq. km. The earth’s crust will be studied to the depth of 200 meters.
The Department for Subsoil Use in the Far Eastern Federal District accepts applications for participation in the tender until April 5, 2021, while the results of the transaction will be summed up on April 14. The agency is ready to sign a contract with the winner for 300.9 million rubles; the money will come from the federal budget.
By the end of 2023, geologists will have to identify gold-porphyry-type ores in the Arakhnid promising area. They will draw up maps of prospect areas, rank them according to the degree of gold gade, make forecasts regarding the deposits of ore gold belonging to categories P2 and P1, and prepare recommendations for further exploration.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished