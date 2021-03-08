PGI Report: Platinum leads to overall jewellery market recovery

Platinum Guild International’s (PGI) Q4 2020 report says that platinum has been instrumental in leading the overall jewellery industry recovery in 2020 across key markets like China, India, Japan and the USA. Despite hit severely by the pandemic in 2020, the industry moved fast to adapt its sales and marketing efforts in each market.

Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI says, “Retailers and manufacturers have prioritised platinum in their merchandising selections with strong consumer appetite for fine jewellery purchases in 2021 which bodes well for continued growth into 2021.”

China’s economy ended on a strong note in Q4, indicating it as the strongest market globally for jewellery industry growth. Platinum jewellery remains well-positioned following the launch of branded collections.

PGI USA indicates that Platinum unit sales showed a remarkable increase, registering 14% year-on-year growth in Q4, soaring in high-ticket categories including diamond jewellery and bridal. Leading brands have started to prioritize platinum with significant success.

In India, PGI’s 30 strategic retail partners reported 25% year-on-year growth in platinum sales in Q4, on the back of effective marketing efforts after the prolonged lockdown, taking advantage of pent-up demand during the festival season.

Japan showed that Platinum was the best performing white metal for jewellery in Japan in Q4. PGI launched “Platinum Woman”, a new platinum collection featured online and in three of Japan’s leading retailers. The campaign was headlined by Mikako Tabe, a celebrity hugely popular with Japan’s young females, offering an upbeat platinum message for the next generation of consumers.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





