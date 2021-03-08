PGI Report: Platinum leads to overall jewellery market recovery

Exclusive
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
PGI Report: Platinum leads to overall jewellery market recovery
Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI says, “Retailers and manufacturers have prioritised platinum in their merchandising selections with strong consumer appetite for fine jewellery purchases in 2021 which bodes well for continued growth into 2021.”
China’s economy ended on a strong note in Q4, indicating it as the strongest market globally for jewellery industry growth. Platinum jewellery remains well-positioned following the launch of branded collections.
PGI USA indicates that Platinum unit sales showed a remarkable increase, registering 14% year-on-year growth in Q4, soaring in high-ticket categories including diamond jewellery and bridal. Leading brands have started to prioritize platinum with significant success.
In India, PGI’s 30 strategic retail partners reported 25% year-on-year growth in platinum sales in Q4, on the back of effective marketing efforts after the prolonged lockdown, taking advantage of pent-up demand during the festival season.
Japan showed that Platinum was the best performing white metal for jewellery in Japan in Q4. PGI launched “Platinum Woman”, a new platinum collection featured online and in three of Japan’s leading retailers. The campaign was headlined by Mikako Tabe, a celebrity hugely popular with Japan’s young females, offering an upbeat platinum message for the next generation of consumers.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished