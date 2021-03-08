Diamond treasure for the 100th anniversary of Chanel n° 5 perfume

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the famous n°5 perfume, Chanel released a collection of 123 exclusive jewelry, the main decoration of which was a necklace with an octagonal diamond in the shape of a perfume bottle.

The 55.55-carat type IIa diamond was cut from a 170-carat mineral extracted from the Letseng mine in Lesotho.

The diamond necklace, valued at 20 million euros, was originally supposed to be sold, but as a result, Chanel chose to keep it in its inheritance, media reported.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





