Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Call for consolidation of top SA gold miners
BusinessDay quoted Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive Neal Froneman as saying that South Africa's interest would be "served" by the consolidation of the three gold miners.
Gold Fields chief executive Nick Holland and AngloGold acting chief executive Christine Ramon declined to comment on Froneman's bold proposal.
BusinessDay wrote in an editorial that Froneman's idea 'brilliant'.
"It would give it the geographical diversity it so desperately needs away from SA to start playing with the big boys and let it compete for the world number one gold producer spot as it holds on to its top spot as the major, primary PGMs supplier," reads the editorial.
"But would the boards of AngloGold and Gold Fields recommend such a deal to shareholders after both companies spent decades building their large, offshore asset bases and effectively cutting all production ties with SA, apart from the South Deep mine Gold Fields has in the country?"
The newspaper went on to answer its question by opining that shareholders of both companies are unlikely to want Sibanye's three, deep-level gold mining complexes and its new underground Burnstone mine in the mix because they have, on average, costs nearly $350/oz higher than AngloGold, which produces metal for $1,059/oz.
"Both companies are pumping cash and embarking on growth projects. There is no doubt both are world-class companies," reads the editorial.
"So what would be the benefit of the world number three gold miner, AngloGold, or number six, Gold Fields, tying up with equally regarded Sibanye?
"Apart from size, would there be any advantage to being joined at the hip with a company that has all its gold assets in SA, a jurisdiction that is regarded with great wariness by international investors, and has more expensive mines?
"This would be an argument Froneman would have to make if his plans gains (sic) any traction.
"Based on his comments, Froneman wants a world-champion SA gold miner that can compete with the two giants in the US and Canada, Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold, respectively."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished