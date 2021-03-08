Exclusive
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Gem Diamonds core earnings jump to $53.2mln in 2020
The company’s revenue jumped 4% to 189.6 million last year compared to $182 million in 2019, while profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations for the year was $16.9 million, equating to earnings per share from continuing operations of 12.1 US cents on a weighted average number of shares in issue of 139.3 million.
Although tender revenues initially tracked the weaker market for rough diamonds following the onset of COVID-19, there was a marked improvement in sentiment in the second half of the year.
"The operational results were characterised by strong cash flows, the achievement of all revised operational metrics and the recovery of 16 diamonds greater than 100 carats each, the highest number recovered in a single year," said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick.
"The stronger prices achieved in the second half of 2020, reaffirms the recovery of the diamond market and the unique quality of the Letšeng production."
With the focus on the higher-value satellite ore, Letšeng produced good high-quality large diamonds, which included 16 diamonds greater than 100 carats during the year, compared to 11 in 2019.
Production at Letšeng eased 12% to 100, 780 carats in 2020 from 113, 974 carats in 2019.
The company reduced tonnes treated due to the COVID19-related shutdown in the second quarter of 2020.
