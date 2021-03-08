ALROSA reports its February 2021 diamond sales results

ALROSA reported its preliminary rough and polished sales results for February 2021.

ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in February totaled $372 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $361 million, and polished diamond sales of $12 million.

For two months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $802 million, including $782 million of rough diamond sales and $21 million of polished.

“The recovery in demand for diamond jewelry in key markets well continued in early 2021 thus providing a good support for rough diamonds sales. Midstream companies seek to replenish their stocks of rough, once they see an opportunity for that. We believe the current supply and demand balance is comfortable for both miners and buyers of rough diamonds,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





