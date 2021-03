CIBJO launches new informational website for describing natural and man-made diamonds

CIBJO launched a new informational website, called “What is a Diamond?” Its purpose is to inform consumers and members of the jewellery and gemstone industry about the precise terminology that should be used to describe both natural diamonds and man-made diamonds.Located on the web at www.whatisadiamond.org , the new website is an initiative of CIBJO's Diamond Commission, and it was built with the support of the Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF.The new website draws a clear distinction between natural diamonds and synthetic or laboratory-grown or laboratory-created diamonds, as well qualifying what are considered natural products and what are considered products made by man.The website also explains the distinctions used in the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), and supplies concise guidelines as to the terminology that should be applied by traders of both natural diamonds and man-made diamonds."Our goal is not to indicate what is better or more valuable, but rather to ensure that the public is able to distinguish between the different products in the marketplace," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri.