RZM Murowa faces ejection from exploration site in Chivi

RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds) has been taken to court by a school in Chivi, Zimbabwe, which is seeking its immediate eviction from the school's precincts in Sese Communal Lands, according to the state media.

RZM Murowa had been prospecting for diamonds in the area for three years.

The Herald newspaper reports that the Danhamombe High School Development Committee wants Murowa to decamp from the school premises and pave way for an agricultural project that should have commenced last December.

The school recently asked the Masvingo Civil Court to eject Murowa from the school precincts within seven days from the issuance of summons on 3 March 2021.

RZM Murowa was said to have not yet filed a notice to defend the suit.

Danhamombe High School Development Committee had been for some time arguing that RZM Murowa was disturbing learning activities after it camped at the school grounds from where it had been exploring for diamonds in kimberlite pipes discovered in the area.

The diamond company was accused of camping at Danhamombe arbitrarily, but it argued that it was permitted by authorities to conduct its activities at the school.

Murowa has about 200 mining claims in the Sese area.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





