Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
RZM Murowa faces ejection from exploration site in Chivi
RZM Murowa had been prospecting for diamonds in the area for three years.
The Herald newspaper reports that the Danhamombe High School Development Committee wants Murowa to decamp from the school premises and pave way for an agricultural project that should have commenced last December.
The school recently asked the Masvingo Civil Court to eject Murowa from the school precincts within seven days from the issuance of summons on 3 March 2021.
RZM Murowa was said to have not yet filed a notice to defend the suit.
Danhamombe High School Development Committee had been for some time arguing that RZM Murowa was disturbing learning activities after it camped at the school grounds from where it had been exploring for diamonds in kimberlite pipes discovered in the area.
The diamond company was accused of camping at Danhamombe arbitrarily, but it argued that it was permitted by authorities to conduct its activities at the school.
Murowa has about 200 mining claims in the Sese area.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished