Results of the contest "Arkhangelsk Province - the territory of health" summed up

Today News

AGD DIAMONDS has been announced the winner of the competition "Arkhangelsk Province - the territory of health" in the category "Health in the workplace".

The regional contest was held among municipalities, enterprises, educational institutions and mass media. Its goal was to identify the best practices in the Arkhangelsk Province in the formation of a healthy lifestyle and creation of a health-saving environment.

A total of 33 applications were submitted to the competition. They were evaluated by specialists of the Ministries of Health, Labor, Employment and Social Development of the Arkhangelsk Province, as well as by the Arkhangelsk Province Center for Public Health and Medical Prevention.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





