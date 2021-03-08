Namibia deals heavy blow to mining speculators

Exclusive
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Namibia deals heavy blow to mining speculators
Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said that Namibian mining exploration licence holders would be required to retain at least a 15% stake in any mining venture effective April 1.
"For a Namibian to sell their entire stake in an exploration licence means they are not interested in mining but just want to make money," Alweendo was quoted as saying.
"I don't want Namibians to say that they have not been given opportunities."
Namibia previously required companies seeking new exploration licences to have a 20% Black Namibian representation in management.
The policy was scratched in 2018 after critics said the policy was discouraging foreign investment.
Chamber of Mines chief executive Veston Malango told Reuters that the new policy would not affect any foreign companies' exploration licences.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished