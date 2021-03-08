Israel’s polished diamond exports up 24% in February

Today News

Israel’s polished diamond exports increased by 24 per cent y-o-y to $251.6 mn; and in volume terms too exports increased 20 per cent to 122,784 carats in February. Rough diamond exports too rose 21 per cent to $124 mn, while by volume exports dipped by 9 per cent to 188,317 carats, as per the statistics from the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

The growth in polished diamond exports is attributed to higher demand for studded jewellery in the key consuming markets like China, the USA and others; and the increase of rough exports was due to the peace deal Israel closed with the United Arab Emirates in August.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





