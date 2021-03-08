Perth Mint's 'The Jewelled Horse 2021’ gold coin

Exclusive
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Perth Mint's 'The Jewelled Horse 2021’ gold coin
Image credit: The Perth Mint
The Jewelled Horse is The Perth Mint’s most prestigious release of the year. In common with similarly magnificent and rare pieces celebrating animals, significant in Chinese culture like 2018 Phoenix, 2019 Dragon and 2020 Tiger, the new coin combines the beauty of pure gold and Argyle pink diamonds in the embodiment of equine vitality, power and nobility.
The three-dimensional horse crafted in 18-carat rose gold and handset with Fancy Intense to Vivid Pink/ Purplish Pink diamonds… and only eight have been minted. The coins are legal tender, with a face value of A$2,000. They each have 2.76-carats of fancy intense vivid pink and purplish-pink Argyle diamonds.
The Perth Mint is Australia’s largest fully integrated, innovative precious metals enterprise, providing premium gold, silver and platinum products and services to markets throughout the world.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished