Perth Mint's 'The Jewelled Horse 2021’ gold coin

Image credit: The Perth Mint

The Jewelled Horse is The Perth Mint’s most prestigious release of the year. In common with similarly magnificent and rare pieces celebrating animals, significant in Chinese culture like 2018 Phoenix, 2019 Dragon and 2020 Tiger, the new coin combines the beauty of pure gold and Argyle pink diamonds in the embodiment of equine vitality, power and nobility.The three-dimensional horse crafted in 18-carat rose gold and handset with Fancy Intense to Vivid Pink/ Purplish Pink diamonds… and only eight have been minted. The coins are legal tender, with a face value of A$2,000. They each have 2.76-carats of fancy intense vivid pink and purplish-pink Argyle diamonds.The Perth Mint is Australia’s largest fully integrated, innovative precious metals enterprise, providing premium gold, silver and platinum products and services to markets throughout the world.