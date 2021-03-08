Tsodilo gets nod to list on OTCQB

TSX-V-listed Tsodilo Resources was last week granted permission to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, which offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing.

"We believe a secondary listing on this market will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base," said company chief executive James Bruchs.

"U.S. investors will have the opportunity to share in the company's growth as investor interest in mineral resources and their development continue their momentum as the world emerges economically from the devasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Tsodilo owns the Bosoto diamond project; the Gcwihaba Resources base, precious, platinum-group metals and rare earth minerals project; and the Newdico industrial stone projects, in Botswana.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





