De Beers Group appoints prime contractor to carry out closure work at Victor mine

Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
De Beers Group appoints prime contractor to carry out closure work at Victor mine
According to the De Beers press-release, Golder was selected following an extensive commercial process undertaken throughout 2020. Golder is responsible for day-to-day management of the site as well as carrying out remaining closure activities, including demolition of the remaining infrastructure and rehabilitation of the site through 2023.
De Beers Group remains accountable for the site, and retains responsibility for achieving site closure objectives, relationship with Indigenous communities, regulatory and permitting responsibilities around closure and rehabilitation and all permits and licences remain in De Beers’ name.
Maxwell Morapeli, Head of Closure for De Beers Group: “Golder has a strong track record of successful closure and rehabilitation of industrial sites around the world, including working with local communities where they operate. We look forward to benefiting from their experience as we continue the responsible closure of Victor mine.”
Victor opened in 2008 and ceased operations in June 2019. Through the end of 2020, approximately 65% of the site infrastructure has been safely demolished and about 40% of the site has been rehabilitated with over 1.2 million trees planted on the site since 2014.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished