De Beers Group appoints prime contractor to carry out closure work at Victor mine

Today News

The De Beers Group Victor Mine, Ontario’s first and only diamond mine, is moving to the next phase of closure following the appointment of Golder as the prime contractor.

According to the De Beers press-release, Golder was selected following an extensive commercial process undertaken throughout 2020. Golder is responsible for day-to-day management of the site as well as carrying out remaining closure activities, including demolition of the remaining infrastructure and rehabilitation of the site through 2023.

De Beers Group remains accountable for the site, and retains responsibility for achieving site closure objectives, relationship with Indigenous communities, regulatory and permitting responsibilities around closure and rehabilitation and all permits and licences remain in De Beers’ name.

Maxwell Morapeli, Head of Closure for De Beers Group: “Golder has a strong track record of successful closure and rehabilitation of industrial sites around the world, including working with local communities where they operate. We look forward to benefiting from their experience as we continue the responsible closure of Victor mine.”

Victor opened in 2008 and ceased operations in June 2019. Through the end of 2020, approximately 65% of the site infrastructure has been safely demolished and about 40% of the site has been rehabilitated with over 1.2 million trees planted on the site since 2014.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





