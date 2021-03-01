Angola’s Luaxe to produce 5.7 Mcts in 2023, negotiating with De Beers and Rio Tinto

Exclusive
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Angola’s Luaxe to produce 5.7 Mcts in 2023, negotiating with De Beers and Rio Tinto
Angola produced about 8 million carats last year down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to transforming the Luaxe deposit in 2022 into a structured and organised conventional mine, expecting production of about 5.7 million carats in 2023,” Angola’s mineral resources and petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Reuters.
“[Despite the] unfavourable situation due to the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to accelerate the start of production in Luaxe.”
Alrosa and Catoca discovered the Luaxe pipe in 2013. Catoca, in which Alrosa owns 41%, currently holds a 50.5% stake in Luaxe. Endiama and Alrosa each also hold another 8% in Luaxe.
“Although Luaxe is an attractive project for any investor, its shareholding structure has already been established,” said Azevedo.
Meanwhile, the minister said that the state-owned diamond company Endiama had been instructed to negotiate with De Beers and Rio Tinto to invest in the local diamond sector.
“I confirm ... the latest information we have is that the negotiations are going at a good pace,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished