TAGS reports high-level uptake for second month in succession

For the second consecutive month, Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) extended the event by 2 days to manage the considerable demand from companies seeking appointments, as per a press release from the company.

TAGS presented 72,000 carats of the regular high-quality range of rough from Southern Africa and Angola, totaling more than 155 single stones +10 carats which created a great deal of interest.

The overall value presented was in the region of $55m.

TAGS welcomed 175 manufacturers, mainly from India, but representing all the leading centres and the goods presented received an exceptionally good reaction in terms of both the quality and volume.

Continuing the momentum from January TAGS found overall demand to be extremely strong across all ranges and for the second month in succession the company saw a high level of uptake, with 96% of goods presented resulting in a sale. It is reported that in total over 70 companies secured supply.

TAGS sales events have firmly established themselves as a firm favourite amongst the world’s leading diamantaires, and most companies have already put future dates in the diary as part of their monthly buying schedule.

TAGS next event will take place from 24 March to 30 March 2021.



