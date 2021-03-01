Christie’s announced global sustainability initiative

Christie’s confirmed today its commitment to more sustainable operations, pledging to be net zero by 2030.

According to its press-release, the company is committing to a 50% reduction in its carbon emissions, achieving 90% diversion from landfill for its waste and providing all clients with packaging and printed material that is 100% recyclable.

Tom Woolston, Global Head of Operations and leading Christie’s Sustainability program said: “From now on, the lens of sustainability must inform all of our activities. We understand that making good on these commitments will require a shift in culture and recognize that there is much to be done to adapt across the business.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





