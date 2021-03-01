Sarine to apply for Dual Listing on Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Exclusive
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
Today
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Sarine to apply for Dual Listing on Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
The Singapore Exchange ("SGX") and TASE have of late authorised the dual listing of companies whose primary listing is on one of the venues to dual list on the other.
This enables more ready access to the trading of the shares of the company to a broader audience of investors while maintaining the primary listing, and all the governance required of the listee in its primary listing venue, as is.
Sarine has further been advised, that such a dual listing will also broaden the potential investing audience to the U.S. market, as the time difference between Tel-Aviv and the U.S. is only 7 hours, as opposed to the 12-13 hour time difference to Singapore.
It should be noted that the Israeli equity and debt markets are considered to be highly sophisticated markets with attractive terms for raising capital through the issuance of equities or debt. Any such capital raise would be subject to the applicable Singaporean Law and regulations, as Singapore is Sarine’s primary listing venue.
The dual listing process is expected to be completed, barring unforeseen events, during Q2 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished