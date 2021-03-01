Anjin targets diamond output of 900 000 ct in 2021

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military, is planning to produce 900 000 carats this year, according to the state media.

The Herald quoted the mines ministry as saying that Anjin had invested $38 million to resuscitate its operations.

Anjin was recently accused of taking over Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange, from the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).

Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.

Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean president said Harare's 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners, affected production for four years.

Zimbabwe exported diamonds worth $141 million in 2020, according to ZimStats.

The country produced 2.1 million carats in 2019 valued at $141.1 million or $67.09 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





