Petra sells 299 ct diamond for $12.18 mln

Today News

Petra Diamonds has sold a 299.3-carat diamond recovered at its Cullinan diamond mine in South Africa early this year for $12.18 million. The diamond was sold to Stargems DMCC.

The diamond achieved a price of $40,701 per carat, which exceeds the $34,386 per carat received for the 424.89 carat 'Legacy of the Cullinan Diamond Mine' in May 2019.

"This is another significant sale for Petra Diamonds, following the sale of the Letlapa Tala Collection in November 2020, and a further endorsement of the quality of the Cullinan ore body which is known for its exceptional stones," said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.

The Type 11a white gem-quality diamond mined from the Cullinan C-Cut adds to the most famous diamonds that have originated from this historic mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished







