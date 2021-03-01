Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory will be explored for gold

Today News

Geologists will explore the North-Yenisei District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Russia for ore gold in the course of three years, according to a press release from RosTender.info.

The Department for Subsoil Use in the Central Siberian District announced a tender for prospecting works. The maximum price of the contract that will be concluded with the winner is 323 million rubles. The works will be financed from the federal budget.

Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until March 29, 2021 and the results of the procedure will be summed up on April 2, 2021. Only those applicants, which have licenses for works with access to state secrets will be allowed to take part in the tender.

Geologists will conduct prospecting operations on the Garevskaya Area of the Yenisei Ridge located on the territory of the North-Yenisei District. The prospecting area spreads over 70 sq. km.

By the end of 2023, specialists will have to assess the predicted gold resources of the P1 and P2 categories and develop recommendations for further geological exploration.

Geologists are tasked with finding ores having an average gold content of at least 2 grams per tonne. The prospecting depth will be set at 200 m.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





