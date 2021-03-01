Exclusive
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory will be explored for gold
The Department for Subsoil Use in the Central Siberian District announced a tender for prospecting works. The maximum price of the contract that will be concluded with the winner is 323 million rubles. The works will be financed from the federal budget.
Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until March 29, 2021 and the results of the procedure will be summed up on April 2, 2021. Only those applicants, which have licenses for works with access to state secrets will be allowed to take part in the tender.
Geologists will conduct prospecting operations on the Garevskaya Area of the Yenisei Ridge located on the territory of the North-Yenisei District. The prospecting area spreads over 70 sq. km.
By the end of 2023, specialists will have to assess the predicted gold resources of the P1 and P2 categories and develop recommendations for further geological exploration.
Geologists are tasked with finding ores having an average gold content of at least 2 grams per tonne. The prospecting depth will be set at 200 m.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished