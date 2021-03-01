WDC urges extreme caution when exporting diamonds from CAR

The World Diamond Council (WDC) says the diamond industry should carry out enhanced due diligence when considering the purchase of goods believed to be emanating from the Central African Republic (CAR).

The call comes after reports of rebel fighters' attack in the capital, Bangui and other major towns.

"Due to the political unrest, and [per] the special operational framework that was approved in November 2019 by the Kimberley Process, the WDC urges all members of the trade to continue conducting enhanced due diligence, regarding the import of rough diamonds from the CAR and its neighbouring countries," it said.

"Although diamond production from conflict-affected areas in CAR represents only a very small percentage of global diamond production, diamond businesses should exercise the utmost caution."

It said the only rough diamonds sourced in the CAR that currently can be purchased legitimately are those that meet the minimum requirements of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPSC) and are accompanied by official CAR Kimberley Process (KP) certificates.

"These indicate that the diamonds were mined in KP-compliant 'green' zones, which are areas under secure CAR-government control that show no evidence of armed rebel group activity," said WDC.

The council further called for the entire industry to uphold the integrity of the diamond supply chain by proactively implementing the guidelines contained in its new System of Warranties.

These include addressing risks in areas beyond those covered by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, including human and labour rights, anti-money laundering and anti-corruption.



