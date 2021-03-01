BlueRock raises £1.5 mln to complete expansion project at Kareevlei

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
BlueRock raises £1.5 mln to complete expansion project at Kareevlei
It said proceeds from the placing will be mainly used to complete the expansion project at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa to increase annual production to about 1 million tonnes per annum by the early second quarter of 2021.
The funds will also provide working capital to cushion against further disruption which has arisen due to excessive rain and Covid-19.
"The need for further funding is frustrating but sadly unavoidable given the extreme weather conditions from mid- December to end-January and the lower sales prices that we experienced in Q4 2020 due to the absence of competitive tenders in South Africa," BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.
"The rains, resulting in 29 production days being lost, had a similar impact on the project, delaying the completion of the crushing circuit and ongoing development of the processing side of the new plant."
A new crushing circuit is now operating at expected levels.
Meanwhile, Houston said despite reduced production expectations in the first quarter of 2021, the company had not changed the bottom end of the range of its guidance for the year, which remains at 34,000 carats at a price of more than $330 per carat.
He said BlueRock had also reintroduced monthly local tenders with strong international participation and it was encouraged with the achieved average price of $423 per carat for the first two tenders of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished