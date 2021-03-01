Rio Tinto to see Board changes after forthcoming AGMs

Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto. Sam Laidlaw, a senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and Simon McKeon, a senior independent director of Rio Tinto Limited, will now therefore jointly lead the search for Simon’s successor as Chair.

Sam Laidlaw said: “The Board accepts Simon’s decision and is grateful that he has agreed to provide an important period of stability and support for Jakob and the new executive team ahead of the AGMs in 2022.”

Simon Thompson said: “I am proud of Rio Tinto’s achievements in 2020, including our outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second successive fatality-free year. However, these successes were overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters at the Brockman 4 operations in Australia and, as Chairman I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.”

Also, Michael L’Estrange, a non-executive director, will retire from the Board after the 2021 AGMs.

Simon Thompson said: “Following the significant surgery in February, Michael will not, therefore, be seeking re-election as a non-executive director at the forthcoming AGMs.

Michael L’Estrange said: “It has been an honour to have had the opportunity to serve on the Rio Tinto Board for what will be six and a half years. I wish Jakob and the new executive well for the future as they build on Rio Tinto’s many strengths.



