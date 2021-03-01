RZM Murowa earmarks $450 mln to expand Zim operations

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
RZM Murowa earmarks $450 mln to expand Zim operations
"Murowa Diamonds intends to invest upwards [of] $450 million in the expansion of diamond production," The Herald quoted the mines ministry as saying.
"The project involves the change in mining method from open cut to underground mining for all three of their kimberlite pipes."
RZM Murowa produced 568 222 carats last year and is targeting an annual output of more than 1 million carats by 2025 under their expansion project.
The Project Crown Jewel, a 500 tph greenfield project, which was initiated last year will see RZM Murowa process all of its ore sources on-site, low-grade ore and re-crush stockpiles to maximise diamond recovery.
Mine production in Zvishavane is taking place in three pits, with an open pit mining design currently to depths of 200 meters with the capacity to process over 1 million tonnes per annum of ore until 2036.
The company is also currently conducting an exploration programme at Sese in the Masvingo Province.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished