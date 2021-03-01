RZM Murowa earmarks $450 mln to expand Zim operations

RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds), a subsidiary of RioZim is set to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, according to the state media.

"Murowa Diamonds intends to invest upwards [of] $450 million in the expansion of diamond production," The Herald quoted the mines ministry as saying.

"The project involves the change in mining method from open cut to underground mining for all three of their kimberlite pipes."

RZM Murowa produced 568 222 carats last year and is targeting an annual output of more than 1 million carats by 2025 under their expansion project.

The Project Crown Jewel, a 500 tph greenfield project, which was initiated last year will see RZM Murowa process all of its ore sources on-site, low-grade ore and re-crush stockpiles to maximise diamond recovery.

Mine production in Zvishavane is taking place in three pits, with an open pit mining design currently to depths of 200 meters with the capacity to process over 1 million tonnes per annum of ore until 2036.

The company is also currently conducting an exploration programme at Sese in the Masvingo Province.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





