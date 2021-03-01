Rockwell shareholders approve amalgamation agreement with Bristco

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Rockwell shareholders approve amalgamation agreement with Bristco
The company said that the amalgamation resolution was approved on Tuesday by 99.91% of the votes cast at the meeting, excluding votes cast by Bristow and his related parties and other joint actors.
"The transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and remains subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals," said Rockwell.
As part of the deal announced last January, all of the outstanding common shares of Rockwell, other than those held by Bristow and any dissenting shareholders, will be exchanged for redeemable preferred shares of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the amalgamation of Rockwell and Bristco (Amalco).
The redeemable preferred shares will then be immediately redeemed by Amalco in exchange for CAD$0.005 per share payable in cash.
Upon completion of the transaction, it is expected that Amalco would be delisted from the JSE and will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws in Canada.
Bristow previously chaired Rockwell.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished